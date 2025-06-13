Pankaj Tripathi talks about his instant bond with Konkona Sensharma in ‘Metro… In Dino’

Pankaj Tripathi is all ready to share the screen with Konkona Sensharma in ‘Metro… In Dino’, the much-anticipated final installment of Anurag Basu’s interconnected storytelling trilogy.

Known for his understated brilliance, Tripathi recently opened up about his experience working with the acclaimed actress for the very first time.

Though both actors are powerhouses in their own right, Pankaj admitted he was a little anxious stepping into this collaboration.

“This was my first time working with Konkona Ji. Everyone knows she’s a phenomenal actress, but I was nervous. I kept thinking, ‘Will I be able to match her performance?’” he shared.

However, his worries quickly faded once they met on set.

Pankaj recalled that their connection formed naturally. “We first met while filming. We spoke for about half an hour, and that’s all it took. A friendship developed instantly, and the chemistry followed. You’ll see it on screen—there’s a real comfort between us,” he said.

Both actors have a strong background in theatre, which, Pankaj believes, played a big role in building that effortless rapport. “It was a lovely experience working with her. She’s not just a brilliant artist but also a wonderful human being.”

The film’s ensemble cast is equally exciting, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

‘Metro… In Dino’ promises to weave together multiple stories, much like Anurag Basu’s earlier work in ‘Life… In a Metro’, but this time, with fresh faces and new perspectives.

The buzz around the film picked up after the team launched its first song, ‘Zamaana Lage’, in a grand event attended by the cast, Anurag Basu, music maestro Pritam, and singers like Shashwat Singh, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya.

The Basu-Pritam collaboration is particularly special for fans, as their creative partnership—first seen in ‘Gangster’—has delivered some of Bollywood’s most beloved soundtracks over the years.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions, ‘Metro… In Dino’ is shaping up to be an emotional yet relatable story about human connections.

The film is going to release in theatres on July 4, 2025.