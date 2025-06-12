Janhvi Kapoor on Air India crash: “The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was among the first to react to the heartbreaking news of Air India Flight AI171’s crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Deeply shaken, Janhvi took to Instagram to express her sorrow, writing, “The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words.”

She further added, “Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight.”

The ill-fated Air India flight was leaving for London’s Gatwick Airport. It had taken off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST on June 12, 2025.

Tragically, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people including passengers and crew, crashed just beyond the airport perimeter shortly after departure.

Air India Plane Crash | Ahmedabad City Police issues emergency number 07925620359 for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.#Ahmedabad #AirIndiaPlaneCrash #PlaneCrash #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/l7Kpnj0ZOB — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) June 12, 2025

Authorities revealed that the pilots had issued a mayday call mere moments after takeoff, but communication quickly lost. The suddenness of the crash has left families desperate for information and the nation reeling from the shock.

Air India confirmed the incident through an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

The airline promised continuous updates via their website and social media as investigations proceed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly responded to the disaster. He spoke directly with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who is now on his way to Ahmedabad to personally oversee the rescue and relief operations.

“Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” Naidu posted on his social platforms.