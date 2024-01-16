Pankaj Tripathi on Vajpayee: A leader beyond comparison

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his distinct personality stand apart from contemporary politicians, remarked Pankaj Tripathi, the actor excited about his upcoming film portraying the late Prime Minister. Tripathi emphasized Vajpayee’s poetic side, noting that comparisons with present-day politicians would be inappropriate.

“The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians. He was a poet… He was a leader whose staunchest enemies were also his admirers,” Tripathi stated regarding his film ‘Main Atal Hoon.’

Reflecting on the lessons drawn from Vajpayee’s character, Pankaj shared in an interview with ANI, “I’ve learned that a person should be democratic from the inside; even when upset with you, deep down, I know I’m angry, and you don’t like me, but I still enjoy this. He motivates you to believe that everyone can do anything in life.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi tackles Atal Bihari Vajpayee role doubts

Discussing his preparation for the role, Tripathi highlighted Vajpayee’s unique position in Indian politics, where even opponents and critics respected him. Recalling attending Vajpayee’s political rallies, he acknowledged the challenge of doing justice to such an iconic figure.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee is well-known among people. We’ve told you about the young child from Bateshwar who grew up to be Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As said in the poem, ‘Manushya ko chahiye chunautiyon se lade, Ek svapn toote to doosra gadde.’ This is Atal ji’s poetry, which has been unexpectedly included in the film in a scene,” he concluded.

Director Ravi Jadhav mentioned that Pankaj Tripathi’s involvement in the role was known even before the film’s writing began. Producer Vinod Bhanushali expressed gratitude for releasing the film in Atal Ji’s centenary year and discussed the challenges of encapsulating such a rich life in a limited timeframe.

‘Main Atal Hoon,’ directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024. Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the film is supported by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. (ANI)