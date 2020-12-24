Well-known filmmaker and former chairman of the censor board, Pahlaj Nihalani, will be shooting two films in Uttar Pradesh.

Nihalani, who met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, late on Wednesday evening, along with writer, Sanjay Masoom, said that no chief minister had taken such an initiative to invite film makers to Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to IANS on Thursday, Nihalani said that his new film, ‘Ayodhya ki Katha’ is based on Ayodhya would be extensively shot there.

He even presented a poster of the film to Yogi Adityanath and gave him the story line of the film.

The film ‘Ayodhya Ki Katha’, based on Lord Ram, will have a glimpse of Ayodhya, with untold stories from the holy city.

The youth will get a chance to see the mythological stories of Lord Ram on the big screen.

Pahlaj Nihalani will be shooting his new film ‘Anari Is Back’ from January 21 in Lucknow and its adjoining areas. The film stars Randeep Hooda and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

“With the creation of Film City in Uttar Pradesh, local artists will get opportunity and work. Also, tourism will get a boost. He said that Uttar Pradesh is a very favourable place for shooting because of its diversity and historical and cultural richness. Filmmakers get subsidy here and shooting permissions are also easy to get,” he said.

Dialogue writer and lyricist Sanjay Masoom, who has made a mark with the web series ‘Ashram’, said: “I am looking for the stories of different districts here by making Uttar Pradesh a centre of filmmaking.”