Disha Patani, who hails from Bareilly, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She has been working constantly and giving back to back hits. The actress has managed to garner a loyal fanbase. The audience admires how Disha delves herself into a whole new character every time.

From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to her latest Malang, Disha has delivered various characters and all of them have been loved by all. Disha has certainly made her own way to success and each film she has been a part of, has been hit commercially.

Apart from being an extremely versatile actress, Disha is among those actresses who has been giving some major fitness goals. She serves as an inspiration to many for her perfect body and fitness. Disha’s ability to mould herself and the dedication for her work is what sets her apart resulting in hit films. Every director wants to rope her in as the audiences demand to see her more on-screen.

Disha’s last film Malang after having a super hit theatrical run recently was released in the digital space. The Malang fever being still high was trending on number one. Everyone has been all praise for the actress and once again, Disha hails as the hot talk of the town.

Disha is all set to deliver another set of new characters with her upcoming Ek Villain 2 followed by Radhe. The makers had also recently announced that they are working on the sequel of Malang.