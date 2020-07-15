Radhika Apte, who has always garnered love from the audiences by portraying strong and path breaking characters on screen with every project, recently marked her directorial debut with the short film The Sleepwalkers.

After spending a lot of time in front of the camera, Radhika decided to don the director’s hat and brought the masterpiece, The Sleepwalkers, to life. When the teaser-trailer of the film was released, audiences were completely taken by it and friends from the industry also highly appreciated and applauded Radhika’s efforts as a director. The short film also recently won an award for ‘The Best Midnight Short Award’ at Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films that was held online, this year.

The film is about a couple who want to start a family and dream of the perfect future but have found themselves in a delusional state and are trying to discover if they are sleepwalking when they are made to face the consequences of their willful blindness.

After receiving so much appreciation and love from the audiences and critics alike, the biggest players of the OTT platform now want to get their hands on the rights of the film which is directed by the digital queen herself.

The detailing and intricacy of the story has truly won over everyone and just one film down, Radhika has been receiving huge love and appreciation all across which encourages her to dig deeper into her creative self and make more of such masterpieces. Radhika is all set to be seen next in Raat Akeli hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.