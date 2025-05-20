Operation Khukri: Randeep Hooda to bring untold Indian army heroics to big screen

Randeep Hooda is diving into action again, but this time it’s real, raw, and ripped straight from the pages of Indian military history. Fresh off the success of his gritty film ‘Jaat’, Hooda has now secured the rights to adapt ‘Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad’, co-authored by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

The book recounts a little-known but heroic rescue mission carried out by Indian soldiers in the heart of Africa.

Set in the year 2000, ‘Operation Khukri’ revolves around a high-stakes mission that saw 233 Indian peacekeepers trapped by rebels in war-torn Sierra Leone.

These soldiers, part of a UN peacekeeping force, were held hostage for 75 harrowing days in the dense jungles of Kailahun, a rebel-controlled region in West Africa.

With no immediate backup and supplies dwindling, the situation looked grim—until a daring counter-operation turned the tide.

And guess who’s stepping into the boots of the man who led that historic mission? Randeep Hooda himself.

Hooda will portray then-Company Commander Rajpal Punia, the man at the heart of the rescue. Punia not only navigated the impossible terrain and chaos of jungle warfare but also led his men through one of the most intense and successful peacekeeping operations India has ever mounted overseas.

“This story isn’t just about military tactics or firepower,” Hooda said. “It’s about grit, heart, and heroism when the world had all but turned its back. Major General Punia and his troops stood tall and fought their way out. That spirit—that refusal to give up—is what moved me most.”

The project will be joint production of Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films, having secured exclusive adaptation rights to the Penguin Random House bestseller.

The film promises to go beyond standard war narratives, aiming instead to spotlight human endurance, camaraderie, and sheer determination under fire.

The actor, known for immersive performances in films like ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Extraction’, added that portraying a real-life war hero is both a privilege and a weighty responsibility.

“This isn’t fiction. These were real people, real bullets, and real consequences. Our soldiers chose honour over surrender. They need to be remembered for it.”