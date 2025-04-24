Om Puri’s ex-wife Seema Kapoor dubs his final years as “pathetic, tragic, heartbreaking”

Late actor Om Puri’s ex-wife, Seema Kapoor, recently reflected on their rocky marriage and the actor’s last years. Talking about it, she stated that Puri did not deserve the hardships he got. The two had a turbulent marriage, and their marriage lasted for two years. Previously, she revealed that the actor had an affair while Seema was pregnant. In his final years, the actor reconnected with Seema and apologised.

In an interview with Galatta India, Om Puri’s ex-wife Seema Kapoor said, “The last 10 years of his life were very tragic. He didn’t deserve it, He had worked so hard in his life.” She added, “He had struggled without compromising on his ideals. He never had any support in his youth. He would cycle to school, he cleaned dishes in a dhaba. Somehow, someone promised to pay his fees when he was admitted to the FTII, and then, at the last moment, they backed out. And yet he managed to pull through, and he eventually made a name for himself internationally.”

Reflecting on the past, Seema iterated that it is not right to sully his name now, when she did not do it years back. “He can’t even defend himself now. I never made our relationship troubles public. I left him. And I chose to forgive him when he apologised. It takes a large heart to apologise. If I didn’t slander him then, why should I slander him now?” Moreover, she also talked about the time when Om Puri reached out to her to make amends. “When he recovered, he told me that he was insecure about how he’d survive his twilight years, because he wasn’t being taken care of. My brother, Annu Kapoor, warned me to be careful, and that he was only looking for someone to look after him like a nurse. Because of his poor health, he became depressed, and he would take pills for it.”

As the conversation progressed, Seema Kapoor iterated that the actor did not deserve the troubles he had in his twilight years. “He deserves sympathy, not criticism. What he went through in the final 10 years of his life was pathetic, tragic, heartbreaking. He was made to go to court, and made to rub shoulders with murderers and rapists. Imagine what he must have gone through.”

Om Puri and Seema Kapoor were together from 1991 to 1993. During that time, he had an affair with journalist Nandita Puri. Moving ahead, Om Puri tied the knot with Nandita and they had a son, Ishaan.

