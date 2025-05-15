Naseeruddin Shah revisits ‘Ardh Satya,’ says Om Puri was ‘much more than’ an actor

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited his iconic film “Ardh Satya” on the big screen.

Reflecting on the powerful performances, Shah especially praised the late Om Puri, describing him as “much more than an actor.” Quoting filmmaker Nicholas Ray, Shah likened Puri’s presence to a “living reproach,” acknowledging the profound depth and realism he brought to the screen. Taking to Instagram, Naseeruddin Shah posted a photo of Om Puri waving and expressed his deep admiration for the late actor.

Naseeruddin wrote, “Revisited Ardh Satya on the big screen last night after ages. Both Sadashiv and Om are at their absolute best. Something Nicholas Ray said about Bogart which really applies to Om, ‘His face was a living reproach. He was much more than an actor. He was the very image of our condition.”

“Ardh Satya,” a 1983 film directed by Govind Nihalani, was based on the short story ‘Surya’ by S. D. Panvalkar. In the cop drama, Om Puri portrayed Anant Velankar, a police officer grappling with the corruption around him as well as his own personal struggles. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Smita Patil, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Naseeruddin Shah appeared in a cameo role as Mike Lobo, a suspended cop, in the film.

For the unversed, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah shared a close professional journey that began at the National School of Drama (NSD), where they were batchmates. Om later advanced his training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where Naseer was already a senior. Both actors launched their careers in the 1980s.

Om Puri reportedly died in his sleep from a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai on January 6, 2017, at the age of 66. When he passed away in 2017, Om Puri was actively involved in a Marathi film project. Following his death, several of his finished films, such as “Viceroy’s House” and “Tubelight,” were released posthumously.