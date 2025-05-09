Nawazuddin calls out Bollywood for ignoring Irrfan and Om Puri: “Only praised after death”

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about the lack of recognition and appreciation for some of India’s finest actors during their lifetimes, specifically paying tribute to the late Irrfan Khan and Om Puri.

According to the actor, both these legendary figures never received the kind of acknowledgment they truly deserved from audiences and filmmakers—praise that, unfortunately, only came after their passing.

Siddiqui, who himself is known for his powerful performances, expressed his sadness over how the industry failed to give such monumental talents the platform they deserved.

He mentioned names like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee, and Irrfan Khan, all of whom he regards as some of the greatest actors India has ever produced.

However, he noted that despite their immense skill and following, these actors were never offered the chance to star in big-budget films, which could have brought their remarkable abilities to a wider audience.

He explained, “We often hear that there are two kinds of actors; one is for the public and one is for the industry. But in this case, the public’s actor is not reaching them, and the industry’s actor is seen everywhere.”

When the conversation shifted to Nawazuddin’s own legacy, the actor, as humble as ever, brushed aside any talk of how he would be remembered. ”

It doesn’t matter what happens once I am gone,” he remarked, before reiterating the importance of respecting actors while they are still alive.

In an industry where posthumous praise is all too common, Nawazuddin emphasized the need for honoring actors in their prime.

Reflecting further on the careers of Irrfan Khan and Om Puri, Nawazuddin pointed out the undeniable brilliance these actors displayed in every role they took on. He gave a particular mention to Om Puri’s unforgettable performance in ‘The Wolf’, where he shared a scene with Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson.

Nawaz said that in that moment, Puri’s presence made Nicholson’s performance almost invisible, showcasing the sheer mastery of his craft.

“The way we treat our actors is harsh,” Nawazuddin concluded, voicing his disappointment in how the industry failed to properly appreciate the likes of Om Puri and Irrfan Khan while they were alive.

“People are finally talking about Irrfan Bhai today, but did anyone make a Rs 25 crore film with him when he was here?” he asked, challenging the industry’s tendency to elevate stars only after they’ve passed.