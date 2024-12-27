Nora Fatehi takes train journey to teammate’s wedding in Ratnagiri

Nora Fatehi with her recent gesture of traveling by train to attend her teammate’s wedding in Ratnagiri has won the hearts of many.

The actress, known for her dance moves and chart-topping music videos, shared a heartfelt vlog on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into her journey from Dadar station in Mumbai to Ratnagiri, the hometown of her teammate.

This teammate has been an integral part of her career, capturing her milestones behind the camera from the very beginning.

In the vlog, Nora Fatehi is seen fully immersing herself in the wedding celebrations in Ratnagiri. She takes part in the traditional haldi ceremony and even dances with the groom’s family, showing her warmth and connection with the people around her.

Her presence at the wedding deeply touched the groom, who was in tears by her thoughtful gesture of traveling all the way to his village for his special day.

Beyond this personal gesture, Nora continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. She recently teamed up with popular artist Karan Aujla for the hit music video “Aaye Haaye,” following the success of her collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on the viral track “Payal.”

Both songs have been trending across social media platforms and are among the most-streamed songs of 2024.

In addition to her music career, Nora is also making her mark in the international music scene. She recently worked with Nigerian artist CKay on the song “It’s True” and has an exciting project with global superstar Jason Derulo lined up.

Known for her iconic performance in the recreated version of “Dilbar” from ‘Satyameva Jayate’, which broke records by crossing 20 million views in just 24 hours, Nora’s influence continues to grow.