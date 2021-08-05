Nishchal Sharma on choreographing Rekha in ‘Dance Deewane’

Young choreographer Nishchal Sharma who met his favourite actress, the evergreen Rekha and also recreated the dance of her song, has recalled the moment he met her.

Rekha graced one of the special episodes of the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ season 3, on its special episode — Eid Special on July 17 and 18.

Nishchal recalled: “While all of us (choreographers and contestants) were eagerly waiting to meet the timeless diva, Rekha ji and watch her performance, we were also equally nervous. There was a lot of pressure and at the same time a huge responsibility to recreate her work in front of her and justify what she’d done in the past!”

The choreographer planned acts on two of the veteran actress’ dance numbers, Pardesiya (performed with Gunjan and Sagar) and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (performed with Vaishnavi and Soochna).

For the latter, to impress Rekha, he mixed Lavani, Voguing and Waacking along with Street Jazz.