Shilpa Shetty, who has been away from the big screen for a pretty long time now, is making a comeback with Nikamma. On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of the film. Alongside the first look, the makers also announced the releasing date.

On Tuesday, the Dhadkan actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look of the film. She shared the first look featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and debutante Shirley Setia. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres (sic).”

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma marks Shilpa’s return to the big screen after a sabbatical of 13 years. Her last major Bollywood release was Anil Sharma’s Apne in 2007, though she has been active on the small screen.

Nikamma also marks Sabbir’s foray into production. He will co-produce the film under his banner Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures.

Meanwhile, Sabbir took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look. Alongside, he wrote, “NIKAMMA … Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years. Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform.This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year (sic).”

Talking about Nikamma, Shilpa told PTI in a statement, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before… I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”