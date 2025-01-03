Sonu Sood opens up about turning down ‘Dabangg 2’ role

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his impactful roles, recently shared an interesting anecdote about his connection with the Dabangg franchise. While he played the iconic antagonist Chhedi Singh in the 2010 blockbuster ‘Dabangg’, he revealed that he turned down a role in its sequel, ‘Dabangg 2’.

In a candid chat, Sonu Sood disclosed that Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan approached him to play Chhedi Singh’s brother in ‘Dabangg 2’. Despite his close bond with the Khan brothers, whom he regards as family, Sonu declined the offer.

Explaining his decision, he said, “The role didn’t excite me. I told them, ‘If I’m not feeling excited about this, how can I do it?’” He added that Salman and Arbaaz were understanding of his choice, assuring him there were “no issues” with his decision.

Sonu emphasized the importance of saying “no” when a project doesn’t resonate with him.

The ‘Dabangg’ franchise, set in Uttar Pradesh, began with the 2010 film directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, it starred Salman Khan as the quirky cop Chulbul Pandey, alongside Sonakshi Sinha in her debut role. Sonu Sood’s portrayal of Chhedi Singh left a lasting impression, making him one of Bollywood’s memorable villains.

While ‘Dabangg’ and its sequel ‘Dabangg 2’ were box office hits, the third installment, ‘Dabangg 3’, didn’t achieve the same level of success. Despite stepping away from the sequel, Sonu attended the premiere of ‘Dabangg 2’ at Salman Khan’s invitation.

Sonu is now gearing up for his next big venture, ‘Fateh’. This action-packed film is special for the actor as it marks his debut as a director and producer. Fans are eagerly awaiting this project, which promises to showcase Sonu’s vision and versatility.