Neena Gupta Barred from Bareilly Airport’s VIP Lounge, says “Abhi tak VIP nahi bani”

Neena Gupta, a well-respected figure in the Indian entertainment industry, recently encountered an unexpected situation during her visit to Bareilly airport. Known for her remarkable contributions to both cinema and television, Neena Gupta was denied entry to a lounge designated for VIPs.

Taking to her social media platform, Neena candidly shared her experience, stating, “Main Bareilly airport se bol rahi hoon. Ye reserved lounge hain jaha jaake ekbar baithe the par aaj mujhe allow nahi kiya. Ye reserved lounge VIP ke liye hoti hain toh mujhe laga ki main VIP hoon par abhi tak VIP nahi bani, Aur bohot mehnat karni padegi VIP banne ke liye. Toh, acha hain iss bahane mehmat karungi VIP banne ki. Thank you so much.”

[I am speaking from Bareilly airport. This is the reserved lounge where I used to sit once, but today I was not allowed. These reserved lounges are for VIPs. I thought I was one as well, but looks like I have not become one yet. I will have to work very hard to become a VIP. So, it’s okay, I will make the effort to become a VIP. Thank you so much.]

Advertisement

Neena Gupta’s career in Bollywood is marked by its diversity and excellence. She gained widespread recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed “Badhaai Ho” (2018), where she portrayed a middle-aged woman grappling with an unexpected pregnancy. Her talent has shone in various movies, including “Mulk” (2018), “Panga” (2020), and “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” (2020), showcasing her versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles. Over the years, Neena Gupta’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry has cemented her status as a respected and accomplished actress.

In recent times, she featured in Amazon Prime’s “Panchayat” as Manju Devi Pradhan, reprising the same role in the show’s second season in 2022. Additionally, she was part of “Masaba Masaba,” a Netflix series centered around her and her daughter, Masaba Gupta, a professional designer.

After Neena Gupta posted a video on her social media, revealing that she had been denied access to the VIP lounge at Bareilly airport, it left many people surprised.