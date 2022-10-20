‘Badhaai Ho’ star cast celebrates 4 years of the film

‘Badhaai Ho’ completes 4 years on Wednesday and the star cast of the movie took to their social media to share their happiness and joy with the world.

Actress Sanya Malhotra wrote a heartfelt note with a series of pictures with the co-stars

She wrote, “Badhaai ho 4 saal hogaye ✨ to a film super close to my heart. I’m grateful to be a part of a film this brilliant and to have met these amazing people ✨”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a reel with the caption, “Badhaai Ho kyuki #4yearsofBadhaaiHo”

Gajraj Rao shared a reel and wrote, “This film has changed my life forever… Thank you @iamitrsharma for this precious gift”

He shared a second reel saying, “Celebrating 4 beautiful years of this unconventional but kaafi pyaari si family”

‘Badhaai Ho’ is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language comedy drama film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film tells the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the disappointment of their sons.

Recently on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is ruling the theaters with ‘Doctor G’, while actress Neena Gupta is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Sooraj Bajatya film ‘Uunchai’.