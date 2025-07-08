Neena and Masaba Gupta do THIS to keep Matara entertained!

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta, are soaking in the joy of a new chapter, life with baby Matara.

Since Masaba and her husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their daughter in October 2024, the mother-daughter duo has been revelling in the small, heartwarming moments of early parenthood and grandparenthood.

On Monday, Masaba and Neena delighted fans with a light-hearted video shared on Instagram. In the clip, the two are seen keeping baby Matara entertained, laughing and playing with her in a loop of love and joy.

The caption read, “Entertaining Matara… Only the 5th time we are doing this since 5pm @neena_gupta”.

Though Neena Gupta has stepped into the role of a grandmother, she’s doing it in her own style. In a recent interview, she playfully admitted that she doesn’t quite feel like a conventional “naani.” Instead, she prefers the little one to call her by her first name.

“I don’t feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but ‘call me Neena,’” she told ANI.

Masaba and Satyadeep announced the arrival of their baby girl on October 12, 2024, through a beautiful post on social media.

The announcement featured a serene image of a white lotus and a moon, with the message: “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

In another monochrome photo, the tiny feet of their newborn stole hearts across the internet.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta continues to juggle family and work with equal flair. She recently appeared in ‘Panchayat Season 4’, streaming now on Prime Video, and was also seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’, which hit theatres earlier this year.