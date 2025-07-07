‘Panchayat’ season 5 release date announced; Here’s the big reveal

Fans of ‘Panchayat’, get ready for another ride to Phulera! After the massive success of Season 4, Prime Video has confirmed that ‘Panchayat’ Season 5 is in the works and will stream in 2026.

The small-town dramedy, which began as a quiet sleeper hit, has now become one of India’s most loved web series. Starring Jitendra Kumar as the ever-relatable Abhishek Tripathi, the show follows his life as the secretary of a panchayat office in a fictional village in Uttar Pradesh.

With every season, audiences have become more deeply invested in the quirky characters, village politics, and heartwarming storytelling that make ‘Panchayat’ such a standout.

‘Panchayat’ Season 5 release date announcement:

The fourth season, which dropped on June 24, has been a record-breaker. Prime Video reports it has outperformed previous seasons in terms of viewership.

Following this overwhelming response, the creators wasted no time in sharing the good news, Season 5 is officially in development.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing at Prime Video India, expressed his excitement over the journey ahead.

“The response to ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 has been phenomenal. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, the show has touched audiences across the globe. We’re thrilled to continue the journey into Season 5 and dive deeper into the world of Phulera,” Menghani shared.

The series has backing of The Viral Fever (TVF) and remains under the creative helm of Chandan Kumar (writer) and Deepak Kumar Mishra (creator and director). The upcoming season will also see direction from Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Returning to the screen will be the ensemble cast, including: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, Pankaj Jha.

From quiet evenings in the village office to chaotic gram sabhas and unexpected alliances, ‘Panchayat’ has built a world that feels personal and real.

While details about the storyline of Season 5 remain under wraps, fans can expect the same earthy storytelling with a fresh layer of drama and humour.

Will Abhishek finally make peace with his job? Will village politics take a new turn? And what’s next for the evolving relationships in Phulera? All eyes are now on 2026 for answers.