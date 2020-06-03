Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines for some time now. This time, it’s because of his niece and for all the bad reasons. She has alleged sexual harassment by his brother and filed a complaint at the Jamia police station in Delhi, chronicling the torture she suffered.

In a conversation with ETimes, the girl said, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

Revealing further, she added that she had a court marriage and now her in-laws are being harassed. “Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband,” she said.

Stating that she received no support from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his niece added, “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’.”

After the news surfaced on the internet, Nawazzudin’s estranged niece Aaliya took to her Twitter handle and reacted over the same. She wrote, ”This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE. (sic).”

This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.https://t.co/15swqg4Tv5 — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) June 2, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece currently stays in Delhi with her husband and the couple has busied themselves with different jobs.