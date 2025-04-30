Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his struggles: “TV par bhi kaam nahin mila”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now a name that commands respect in Indian cinema — a performer known for his craft, not glamour.

But his journey to the top wasn’t the stuff of red carpets and instant fame. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

In a candid chat with ANI, Nawaz opened up about the rough start to his acting career — one that involved rejection, disappointment, and a whole lot of hustle. He didn’t just face closed doors in films — even the television industry, often considered more accessible, gave him a cold shoulder.

“TV serials mein bhi kaafi jaddo-jahad ki, par TV par bhi kaam nahi mila,” he shared. (I struggled a lot even for TV serials, but I didn’t get work there either.)

Today, he’s best known for powerhouse performances in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Sacred Games’, but back then, Nawaz wasn’t chasing stardom. He simply wanted to act. He took on tiny roles in films like ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Shool’, just for the love of the craft. Fame wasn’t the destination — expression was.

“I didn’t come here to become a big star,” he said. “I was happy with whatever work came my way. Those who come to chase fame end up disappointed. I came here to act — on a big stage or even on the streets.”

And he meant it. If Bollywood hadn’t come calling, he says he would’ve still found a way to perform. “If nothing had worked out, I’d have formed my own group and performed theatre in Mumbai’s local trains,” Nawaz revealed.

Fast forward to 2025, and Nawazuddin is now gearing up for his next big release — ‘Costao’, a biographical drama about a lesser-known but fascinating real-life hero: Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa.

Portraying a real person on screen, Nawaz admits, is no walk in the park. “It’s a huge challenge,” he said. “Biopics in our industry are risky. You’re not just performing; you’re carrying someone’s truth.”

‘Costao’ is helmed by first-time director Sejal Shah and features an ensemble cast including Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. The film is set to premiere on May 1 on ZEE5.