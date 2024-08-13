Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Irrfan Khan’s support shaped my acting career

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, widely acclaimed for his dynamic range as an actor, recently reflected on the profound impact of his late colleague, Irrfan Khan, on his career. Siddiqui, celebrated for his compelling roles in films such as “Gangs of Wasseypur,” “The Lunchbox,” and “Sacred Games,” revealed how Khan’s support and influence have been pivotal in shaping his acting journey.

In a recent interview, Siddiqui discussed the invaluable lessons he learned from working with esteemed actors like Khan. He shared, “Great actors like Irrfan support you. When you look into their eyes, you understand the scene and the dialogue.” Siddiqui recounted his experiences working with Amitabh Bachchan in films like “Aatishbaazi Ishq” and “Satyagraha,” emphasizing that while it’s natural to feel awestruck initially, it’s crucial to transition from admiration to a genuine interaction between characters to deliver a respectful and impactful performance.

Siddiqui’s deep admiration for Khan is evident in their shared cinematic history. They worked together in the acclaimed film “Paan Singh Tomar,” where Khan’s portrayal of the titular character left a significant impression on Siddiqui. Beyond this collaboration, Khan’s exceptional performances in films like “Maqbool,” “The Namesake,” and “Angrezi Medium” showcased his remarkable ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles. Siddiqui has often been compared to Khan for his ability to delve into complex characters with equal depth and nuance.

Fans have consistently noted that Siddiqui’s portrayal of intricate roles bears a resemblance to the kind of depth Khan was known for, highlighting the lasting influence Khan had on his peers. This enduring respect underscores the profound impact that great actors like Khan have on their colleagues and the film industry. His legacy continues to inspire, illustrating how exceptional performances can resonate and shape the work of future generations in the cinematic world.