Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates daughter Shora as his ‘in-house model’ in sweet video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for his stellar acting prowess, recently delighted fans by sharing a charming video of his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, on Instagram. In the clip, Shora gracefully struts like a model, earning the affectionate title of her father’s “in-house model.”

Known for his versatility and depth in acting, Nawazuddin has captivated audiences with his performances and inspired many with his humble beginnings. Despite his busy career, Nawazuddin ensures he makes time for his family, especially his children.

In a touching display of fatherly pride, the actor shared this video with his followers, showcasing a personal side often kept away from the limelight. Nawazuddin’s caption reflected his admiration for Shora, highlighting their close bond and his support for her endeavors.

Nawazuddin has previously expressed his hopes and dreams for his daughter. In an interview, the “Gangs of Wasseypur” star revealed his desire for Shora to pursue her passions. At 13, Shora is already keen on performing arts, and her father is fully supportive of her ambitions. He mentioned that he has enrolled her in an acting school, emphasizing the importance of proper training in the craft.

“I want Shora to follow her dreams,” Nawazuddin shared. “If she wishes to take up acting professionally, I want her to be well-prepared. Acting is an art, and it helps to be equipped with the right skills. I will always support her in every way possible, ensuring she has the best opportunities to learn and grow.”

Nawazuddin’s dedication to his daughter’s future is evident. He believes in the value of hard work and commitment and is determined to provide Shora with the best resources to succeed. His supportive approach underscores the importance of nurturing one’s talents with passion and dedication.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin was last seen in the Telugu action thriller “Sandhav” and has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Fans can look forward to his performances in “Section 108,” “Adbhut,” and “Noorani Chehra,” where he continues to push the boundaries of his craft.

Through his heartfelt video and words of encouragement for Shora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui not only showcases his love for his daughter but also his belief in the power of dreams and the significance of unwavering support from loved ones.