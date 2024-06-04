Navya Nanda shares an old photo on Bachchans’ 51st anniversary

Celebrating an extraordinary milestone in love, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan marked 51 years of companionship on June 3rd, 1973. As tributes poured in, their granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, added her touch, sharing a heartwarming throwback picture of the iconic duo on her Instagram stories, captioning it simply, “51 years, Happy anniversary.”

The Bachchans, synonymous with Bollywood royalty, have left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of fans worldwide. Their cinematic journey together spans numerous classics, from the poignant ‘Abhimaan’ to the timeless ‘Sholay’, capturing the essence of their on-screen chemistry and real-life bond.

While Amitabh Bachchan continues to dazzle audiences with his upcoming venture ‘Vettaiyan’, co-starring the legendary Rajinikanth, glimpses of their camaraderie on set have already set the internet abuzz. The reunion of these titans, clad in sleek suits, exudes charisma, as they share moments of laughter and deep conversation, reminiscent of their previous collaborations in films like ‘Andhaa Kaanoon’ and ‘Geraftaar’.

Advertisement

Not one to rest on his laurels, Big B’s calendar is packed with exciting projects, including ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, where he joins forces with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in a futuristic saga set to hit theaters on June 27th.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan’s elegance graced the screen once more in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem’, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, reaffirming her timeless charm and versatility. She frequently appears on podcast hosted by Navya Nanda.

As the Bachchan legacy continues to flourish, their enduring love story serves as an inspiration, not just in reel life but also in real life, a testament to the power of love, resilience, and companionship in an ever-changing world. Here’s to 51 years of togetherness and countless more moments of joy, laughter, and shared memories for Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.