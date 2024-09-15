National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan’s mom reveals her 8-year push for engineering

As Kartik Aaryan prepares for the release of his highly anticipated film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, his rise to stardom continues to captivate fans. Known for his engaging performances, Kartik’s journey to becoming a successful actor was filled with unexpected twists and turns, many of which were humorously revealed by his mother, Mala Tiwari, on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Her candid recollections are particularly fitting on National Engineers Day, especially since she initially envisioned a very different career path for her son.

Mala Tiwari shared some amusing anecdotes from Kartik’s formative years. She recounted how, during his board exam year, Kartik had to go to coaching classes to prepare. Determined to keep a close watch on his progress, Mala instructed his teacher to inform her if Kartik ever missed a class. On one occasion, when Kartik was reported absent, Mala followed him and discovered he was spending his time playing video games at a parlor. Her frustration boiled over, leading her to quip, “I was so angry that I wanted to hit him. Instead, I just took off my sandal and used that!”

Mala’s aspirations for her son were quite different from the path he eventually chose. She revealed her disappointment when Kartik landed his first role in the film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. “I always wanted him to become a doctor or an engineer. I spent 8–10 years pushing him towards engineering, hoping he would at least get that degree,” she said. She even admitted to putting aside her own work to stay in Mumbai and support his education, saying, “I would stay in Mumbai and teach him, urging him to complete his studies.”

The humorous stories didn’t stop there. Mala recalled a particular instance when Kartik went to an exam in their old, third-hand car. Before the exam, she had reviewed important topics with him. When Kartik returned three hours later, instead of discussing his exam performance, he announced, “I came back with the script for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’!”

Today, Kartik Aaryan is a well-established actor with several exciting projects on the horizon. In addition to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, set to release this Diwali, he is also working on ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’ and a musical love story directed by Anurag Basu.