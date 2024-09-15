Radhikka Madan shares fan moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Radhikka Madan has firmly established herself as a standout talent in Indian cinema. With a striking debut in ‘Pataakha’ and memorable performances in ‘Angrezi Medium’ and the recent ‘Sarfira’, Madan is quickly becoming one of her generation’s most exciting actors. Recently, she shared a heartwarming story about her admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealing just how much of an influence the Bollywood star has been on her life.

In a candid interview, Madan spoke about her lifelong reverence for Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Since I was a child, I’ve looked up to Kareena Kapoor. She has always been my inspiration,” Madan said. “From her work, I’ve learned the importance of self-love. When I entered the industry, I noticed that there was a strong emphasis on fitting a certain mold—whether it was body shape, height, or appearance. But seeing Kareena, I realized that it’s her uniqueness that makes her stand out. If everyone were the same, where would be the excitement for the audience?”

Madan elaborated on how Kareena’s individuality inspired her to embrace her own uniqueness rather than conforming to industry norms. “Every person is different,” Madan noted. “Trying to mimic someone else would only make me a copy. What I bring to the table is my own originality.”

One of the most memorable experiences for Radhikka Madan was meeting Kareena on the set of ‘Angrezi Medium’. Madan was happy but also nervous, as she had a small role in a scene with Kareena, where she had no lines.

She said, “I was so excited to be working with her that I ended up rehearsing my ‘hello’ over a hundred times. When we finally met, I was a bundle of nerves,” she recalled with a smile. “Kareena was so gracious; she even invited me to lunch. I felt like I was stumbling over my words and acting a bit like a fool. But it was a moment I’ll never forget. Even now, when I see her, I can’t help but feel a bit starstruck.”