Much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser is out

The wait for Allu Arjun fans is over with the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser on the day of the actor’s 42nd birthday on Monday.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is set to be released on August 15. In the one minute, eight second teaser released on Monday, Pushpa Raj is seen as Goddess Kaali wearing a saree and with Trident in his hands, where he has become a curse for the enemies.

The film also stars Rashmika Madanna, Fahad Fassil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari and Sunil.

‘The Rule’ will also see the joining of Vijay Sethupathi in the cast.

Notably, in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Pushpa Raj portrayed the role of a gangster and he rose in the world of sandalwood smuggling.

The “S/0 Satyamurthy” actor grabbed the 2023 National Award for Best Actor for his role in “Pushpa: The Rise.”

With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the sequel to ‘Pushpa’ is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar’s literary works.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.