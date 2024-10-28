Jackie Shroff celebrates 24 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ with fans

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff recently marked the 24th anniversary of his iconic film ‘Mission Kashmir’, sharing a heartfelt moment with fans.

To honor the milestone, Shroff took to Instagram, posting a video on his story that featured some of his memorable dialogues from the film, evoking nostalgia among fans and celebrating his impactful role.

‘Mission Kashmir’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and co-written by Chopra and Vikram Chandra, told the powerful story of a young boy, Altaaf Khan, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. Altaaf’s life takes a tragic turn when his family is accidentally killed during a raid led by police officer Inayat Khan, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Inayat, feeling remorse, adopts Altaaf, raising him as his own. However, as Altaaf matures and uncovers the truth about his family’s death, he becomes embroiled in terrorism, with vengeance becoming his driving force. With an intense storyline and strong performances from the lead cast, ‘Mission Kashmir’ went on to become the third-highest-grossing film of 2000.

Currently, Jackie Shroff is looking forward to another much-anticipated release, ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty. Known for his popular cop drama series, Shetty’s third installment in the ‘Singham’ franchise stars Ajay Devgn as the titular hero alongside a powerhouse ensemble, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

This upcoming film follows the successful ‘Singham’ (2011) and ‘Singham Returns’ (2014), both of which were box-office hits and helped solidify Shetty’s reputation as a leading action filmmaker.

In addition to ‘Singham Again’, Jackie Shroff is ready to appear in ‘Baby John’, an ambitious new project directed by A Kaleeswaran. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

‘Baby John’, presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, is particularly noteworthy as it marks Keerthy Suresh’s debut in Hindi cinema. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Baby John’ is ready for release on December 25, promising to bring extra cheer this Christmas.