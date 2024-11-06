Mithun Chakraborty faces FIR in Kolkata over provocative remarks

The Kolkata Police recently lodged an FIR against Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, following allegations that he made inflammatory comments during a party gathering in the city.

This complaint was filed after Chakraborty’s remarks at a BJP organizational meeting last month, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stirred controversy.

The complaint, submitted by an anonymous individual for security reasons, alleges that Chakraborty’s statements could incite violence and unrest.

The complainant, who approached the Bowbazar Police Station on Monday evening, urged authorities to investigate the actor’s remarks made on October 27. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, though specifics about the subsequent legal steps remain unclear.

During the meeting, Mithun Chakraborty reportedly voiced his commitment to West Bengal, stating, “I will do whatever is required for West Bengal.”

Many saw his speech, targeting Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, carrying “hidden meanings” that hinted at taking action against certain community demographics.

The actor referenced Kabir’s earlier statements on the religious composition of the Murshidabad district, which has a significant Muslim population, insinuating that such comments by opposition leaders had gone unchecked by the Chief Minister.

Chakraborty’s remarks sparked particular controversy as he condemned Kabir’s previous statements about population ratios, which allegedly hinted at violent consequences for Hindus in the area.

Kabir’s comments had already attracted attention, prompting the Election Commission of India to issue a formal warning and a show-cause notice. Kabir later claimed that his words were taken out of context to portray them as a threat, a defense that has only added to the debate surrounding communal tensions in the state.