Nivin Pauly cleared in sexual assault case, investigation continues for others

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has been cleared of charges in a sexual assault case, as police have filed a report to remove his name from the list of accused. The investigation is still ongoing for the other five individuals involved in the case.

The controversy began in September when a woman accused Nivin Pauly and five others of sexually assaulting her.

In response, the 40-year-old actor swiftly denied the allegations, stating that he had never met or spoken to the complainant.

Two days later, Pauly filed a formal complaint with the State Police Chief, labeling the accusations as “baseless” and demanding a full investigation.

The accusations against Pauly gained significant attention, especially after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on August 19, which exposed the harsh realities faced by women in the film industry, including instances of sexual exploitation.

Pauly, who is popular for his career in Malayalam cinema, initially worked as a software engineer before entering the film industry in 2010. Over the years, he has built a career with more than 50 films to his name.

His breakout role came in 2012 with the romantic film ‘Thattathin Marayathu’, and then followed other hits. In 2016, Pauly ventured into production with ‘Action Hero Biju’ under his banner Pauly Jr. Pictures, which became a major commercial success.