Mira Rajput reflects on 2017 comment: “I regret comparing babies to puppies”

In 2017, Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, found herself at the center of controversy following a comment that compared babies to puppies. Speaking at a Women’s Day event, she expressed her preference for being a stay-at-home mother by saying, “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know.”

This statement sparked widespread backlash, with many criticizing Mira for her perceived insensitivity towards working mothers. Now, years later, Mira has revisited this moment and expressed regret for her words. In a recent interview, she admitted that her comment was unfair and stemmed from a place of vulnerability and defensiveness.

Reflecting on her past statement, Mira said, “While I was pushed into that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things… I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that.” She acknowledged that her remarks were hurtful and that she understands why people did not receive them well.

Mira explained that at the time, she was in an emotional and vulnerable state, trying to justify her personal choices. “I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I think I was just trying to defend myself, that my choices are also valid. Regret that and know that a lot of people were hurt by it,” she said.

Despite the passage of time, Mira Rajput continues to receive criticism for her 2017 comments. However, she is thankful for the unwavering support of her husband, Shahid Kapoor, during that turbulent period. She expressed her hope for forgiveness, saying, “I think it’s about time they forgive me for that because life comes full circle, and you make mistakes and you learn from them.”

Mira’s 2017 remarks were part of a broader discussion about her role as a mother and homemaker. At the time, she proudly shared her commitment to raising her daughter and maintaining her household. “You know I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife, I can set my house the way I like… I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she had said.