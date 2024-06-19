‘Sarfira’ trailer: Akshay Kumar’s vision for affordable air travel unveiled

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Sarfira’ has sent a wave of excitement among fans with its poster. Now, with the release of the ‘Sarfira’ trailer, fans are eagerly anticipating the movie’s arrival on screens. The trailer provides snippets of Kumar’s character, who is determined to make air travel affordable for people from the lower class.

Based on a true story, the trailer reveals glimpses of Vir, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who has an “idea” of starting India’s first low-cost airline. He dreams of making aviation affordable for everyone, embarking on a herculean quest. The trailer also shows Kumar’s character approaching Paresh Rawal, who plays a business tycoon adding an additional obstacle to Kumar’s plan.

‘Sarfira’ is the official Hindi adaptation of the director’s 2020 Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ The original film is based on G. R. Gopinath’s memoir ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.’ Alongside Kumar, the film features Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles, with a cameo appearance by Suriya. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyothika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The film was announced in July 2021 with the tentative title ‘Project 1,’ marking the maiden production of 2D Entertainment in Hindi. The official title was announced in February 2024.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira (Dreams are not the ones that you see while sleeping, they are the ones that keep you awake). Trailer Out Now. Sarfira releases only in cinemas on 12th July 2024.”

Apart from ‘Sarfira,’ Akshay is set to deliver back-to-back releases including ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ ‘Sky Force,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Kannappa,’ and ‘Jolly LLB 3’ among others.