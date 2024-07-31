Mira Rajput and daughter Misha experience Taylor Swift’s Munich concert

In a magical mother-daughter escapade, Mira Rajput and her daughter Misha recently enjoyed an unforgettable night at Taylor Swift’s concert in Munich. The duo immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the concert, creating memories that they are sure to treasure for years to come.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their concert experience with her followers. She posted a delightful reel showing Misha capturing the performance on her phone, and the pair also posed for a charming selfie amidst the excitement. In her post, Mira expressed her joy, writing, “Core memory with my sunshine Swiftie. We couldn’t believe it! Mother-daughter trip of dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The heartwarming video quickly garnered attention online, with fans and followers showering the duo with praise. One enthusiastic user commented, “Awesome … will be so memorable for you both.” Another fan playfully added, “Seems like I’m gonna bump into you two at a BTS concert too.”

Earlier this month, Mira Rajput and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, celebrated their wedding anniversary. Shahid marked the special occasion by sharing a loving photo of the couple with the caption, “My HAPPY PLACE.” Mira reciprocated the affection on Instagram with a heartfelt anniversary post featuring a video montage of their wedding and vacation highlights, including sweet family moments with their children, Zain and Misha.

In one of the cherished photos, the couple is seen enjoying a beach day with their kids. Another video showcases the couple on a scenic drive together, capturing their affection and joy. Mira’s caption read, “You’re the one I… Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony in Delhi. They are proud parents to two children: Misha, born in 2016, and Zain, who joined the family in 2018. Their recent celebration and Mira’s concert outing with Misha highlight the loving and adventurous spirit of the Rajput-Kapoor family.