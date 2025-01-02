Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul star in romantic comedy

Bollywood fans, mark your calendars! Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to light up the big screen together in the upcoming comedy-drama ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is scheduled to hit theaters on February 21, 2025.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Pooja Entertainment, accompanied by a quirky motion poster. The poster teases the film’s playful theme, showcasing a man’s shoe caught between a stiletto and a Punjabi jutti—hinting at a tangled romantic tale.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the production house captioned, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai!”

Mudassar Aziz, known for his work on films like ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’, expressed his excitement about the project. “I’ve always loved creating stories that entertain and resonate with audiences of all ages,” he shared in a press note. “’Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ dives into the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships in a way that’s lighthearted and relatable. It’s the kind of film you’d want to watch with friends and family, laugh out loud, and discuss even after leaving the theater.”

The director also hinted at the film’s unique casting, saying, “When audiences meet these characters, they’ll understand why this ensemble was the perfect choice.”

While the storyline remains under wraps, the star-studded cast and intriguing teaser have already piqued fans’ curiosity.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film promises to be a wholesome entertainer packed with humor, drama, and plenty of surprises.