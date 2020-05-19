Neha Dhupia is among those top-notch actresses who have been vocal about anything and everything. She has always managed to make space for headlines. The actress, who is married to Angad Bedi is always seen giving some major couple goals. This time also, Neha is in the headlines but for all the good reasons.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of her daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, as her li’l munchkin turns one-and-a-half years old. In the pictures, Mehr can be seen looking out from the grill and has her back to the camera.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Neha wrote, “… and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old … @mehrdhupiabedi (sic).”

Neha has been sharing posts of her daughter consistently but without giving a glimpse of the little girl’s face. On Angad Bedi and her anniversary last week, she had shared a family picture. It showed Neha kissing Angad on his cheek with Mehr in her arms, looking at her parents.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi which also starred Kajol in a pivotal role. On the other hand, Angad will soon be seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and others.