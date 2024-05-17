Banita Sandhu debuts in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 as Miss Malhotra

The highly anticipated release of ‘Bridgerton season 3’ has fans all around the globe buzzing with excitement. Today marks the premiere of the latest installment, promising a fresh dose of romantic drama set against the backdrop of the Regency era, which also features Banita Sandhu. One of the most anticipated storylines revolves around the blossoming love between Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton.

Amidst the anticipation and intrigue surrounding the new season, a delightful surprise awaits viewers, particularly those from India. Banita Sandhu, known for her role in Varun Dhawan’s ‘October,’ has made her debut in the beloved series, stepping into the character of Miss Malhotra.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu)

Images and snippets showcasing Sandhu’s portrayal have surfaced online, igniting a flurry of excitement among fans. While there was speculation about her role initially, with some expecting her to portray Sophie Beckett, Sandhu’s depiction of Miss Malhotra has garnered praise and admiration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sandhu confirmed the news, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to delve into the world of Julia Quinn’s characters.

Born in Wales to Indian parents, Banita Sandhu’s journey into acting began at a young age, honing her skills through participation in local stage productions and films. Her breakthrough came in 2018 with ‘October,’ a role that earned her widespread acclaim. She further solidified her presence in the industry with her performance in ‘Sardar Udham’ opposite Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

As ‘Bridgerton season 3’ unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Sandhu’s contribution to the captivating narrative, adding another layer of diversity and talent to the esteemed cast. With her debut, Sandhu not only marks a milestone in her career but also enriches the cultural tapestry of the beloved series, captivating audiences with her portrayal of Miss Malhotra.