Arshad Warsi to play a crucial role in SRK’s ‘King’: Report

Following the announcement of King Khan’s next, ‘King,’ fans have been buzzing with excitement. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the film will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, the title will see Abhishek Bachchan step into the shoes of a menacing antagonist. For the film, SRK is uniting with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand. Now, a PeepingMoon report suggests that ‘Munna Bhai’ actor Arshad Warsi will join the star-studded cast of the film.

The portal reported, “Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ has an exciting addition to its cast. Director Siddharth Anand has brought Arshad Warsi on board to play a prominent role in this action entertainer produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Productions.” The report comes after word surfaced that Deepika Padukone will have an extended cameo in the film.

Teasing Deepika’s role, reports previously stated, “Deepika will play the mother of Suhana Khan’s character and a former lover of Shah Rukh Khan in what’s being described as a revenge action thriller.” Moreover, the title is along the lines of Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Bichhoo’. Notably, the title found inspiration in ‘Leon: The Professional.’ In ‘King,’ SRK is going to play an assassin who helps Suhana exact revenge.

Previously, during his appearance at the Dubai Global Village, SRK expressed his hope with ‘King.’ “I am going to work very hard. I think the whole team with Siddharth Anand is going to work very hard. Inshallah, we will make a great film for everyone which entertains everyone and everybody will be very happy.”

Fans have high expectations from the slated release given the ensemble team behind the project. Meanwhile, the word also suggests that makers are fine-tuning the script, leaving no stone unturned to deliver a gripping spectacle. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, Sujoy Ghosh has penned the script for ‘King.’