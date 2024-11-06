Is Manisha Koirala entering politics? Here is her take

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, known for her work in films like ‘Bombay’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, and ‘Dil Se’, recently opened up about why she has no plans to step into the world of politics, despite her prominent family legacy in Nepal’s political landscape.

Her father, Prakash Koirala, served as a Cabinet Minister, while her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was once the Prime Minister of Nepal. She campaigned for the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party in Nepal’s last federal and provincial elections.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Manisha Koirala offered candid insights into her perspective on politics and why she believes it’s a tough arena for actors. “For an actor to be a good politician, it is a struggle,” she remarked.

Advertisement

Koirala explained that actors are often in the spotlight, receiving constant attention and admiration. This, she said, contrasts sharply with the nature of political service, where leaders must prioritize the needs of the people over personal attention.

“As an actor, we get so much attention. So much is like on our call. We are like bosses. A politician is basically though there is a leader and you drive the people but you are also a servant of the people,” she elaborated.

Reflecting on her political roots, Koirala explained that she has a thorough understanding of the expectations that come with a political career. Yet, her focus remains on her craft rather than pursuing power.

“Politics for me is service. Politics for me is not power,” Manisha Koirala emphasized, highlighting her belief that true politics revolves around dedication to public service rather than personal gain. Her family heritage, which ingrained in her a sense of responsibility and an understanding of the complexities of governance, does not sway her decision to stay out of the political field.

Raised in a politically influential family, Koirala grew up with an appreciation for the importance of public service. Her grandmother, whom she affectionately called “dadi,” often described politics as a form of “seva” or service, an ethos that shaped Koirala’s outlook on life.

Manisha Koirala recounted a conversation with her father, who described politics as a “dream” for the people. Koirala pointed out that this idea resonates deeply with her. “Everything is for the people. And whenever that gets detached from reality, there’s trouble,” she noted.

Despite her family background, Koirala’s journey led her into the film industry, a world that was foreign to her family. Describing herself as “the black sheep” of the family, Koirala recalled her initial steps into acting, which began with a chance opportunity in a Nepali advertisement.

Encouraged by her mother’s cousin, a filmmaker, she discovered her passion for the camera and ultimately decided to pursue a career in Bollywood. This decision, though initially met with resistance from her family, allowed her to find her unique path and achieve success on her own terms.

Koirala’s experiences also lend her a unique perspective on Nepal’s political environment, which she has observed from both a personal and cultural standpoint. According to her, Nepal is “a landlocked country” with a complex blend of traditional values and progressive views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

“Nepalese people are also very forward-thinking and very open,” she said, describing the country as a society deeply rooted in tradition yet open to change. She believes that this dynamic creates both opportunities and challenges for Nepal’s political leadership.

Touching on Nepal’s political evolution, Koirala reflected on the country’s transition to democracy and the adoption of a new constitution in 2015. In her view, democracy is essential, but only if it’s genuine and functional.

“I think there is no other solution to democracy. However, not a facade of democracy. But in a true sense, there should be a democracy. A stable democracy,” she asserted. She also mentioned the delicate balance between tradition and modernization, suggesting that the role of the monarchy should not have been in entire dismissal.

“90 or 80 percent of the people are Hindu in Nepal. Somehow or the other, they respect the king. That factor should not have been overlooked. And somehow it was,” she said.

The actress also recounted her experience of the 2001 royal massacre, an event that deeply affected her. The massacre, which occurred at the Narayanhiti Palace, shocked the nation, leading to widespread mourning and a sense of loss.

Koirala shared that she was in London at the time, filming for a project. She recalled how devastated she felt upon hearing the news. “I was shooting and I was in London at that time. And it was completely devastating. I was like howling,” she said, adding that her parents were equally shaken.

On the professional front, Koirala’s career in Bollywood spans decades, with critically acclaimed performances in films that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Recently, she earned accolades for her role in ‘Heeramandi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series. Set in the 1940s, the series explores the lives of courtesans against the backdrop of India’s independence movement. It sheds light on the social and cultural intricacies of the period.

Koirala portrays the character of Mallika Jaan. She shares the screen with Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.