The trailer of the much-awaited Tamil anthology ‘Navarasa’ spearheaded by Mani Ratnam and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan is out on Tuesday. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 6.

The anthology is an amalgamation of nine short films based on nine ‘rasas’ or human emotions – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Talking about the anthology, Mani Ratnam said, “Emotions may be momentary but some of those moments stay with us for life. Emotions are part of every day of our lives and yet some of these can change the course of our lives. This is what makes Navarasa interesting. Though at most times there is more than one emotion in play, often it is one that takes control of our mind and soul and spurs us into action. Navarasa is a collection of nine stories born out of nine such emotions. Some of these pivot in a moment. Some take shape from deep-rooted feelings. Navarasa showcases them all.”

As the project is also intended to support film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic, Jayendra Panchapakesan added, “We are extremely happy and proud of our colleagues in the industry, directors, actors and technicians, who have created engaging, exciting stories from these nine emotions or the classical ‘rasas’. We are sure viewers across the globe will enjoy and celebrate this confluence of ‘rasas’.”

The films are directed by – Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R. Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S. Sai.