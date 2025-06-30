Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal: “4 years since you left us”

Four years may have passed, but the pain of loss still lingers. On June 30, actress and TV presenter Mandira Bedi shared an emotional post in memory of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away suddenly in 2021 due to a heart attack. He was just 49.

Taking to Instagram, Mandira posted a photo that speaks volumes without needing many words, with Raj lovingly wrapping his arms around her from behind, both smiling.

Alongside the image, she simply wrote: “4 years since you left us. Miss you.”

Raj Kaushal wasn’t just Mandira’s partner in life. He was a director, producer, and a constant source of strength for her.

The two tied the knot in 1999 and went on to build a beautiful family. Their son, Vir, was born in 2011, and in 2020, the couple adopted their daughter, Tara, who was four at the time.

For many, Raj may be remembered for his work in Bollywood. He directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Laddoo’, and was part of the industry’s quieter yet influential creative circle.

This isn’t the first time she’s publicly paid tribute to her late husband. On Valentine’s Day this year, Mandira had marked what would have been their 26th wedding anniversary with another deeply personal post. She shared a video starting with the words, “Happy anniversary Raj,” followed by a wedding photograph from 1999.

“We would have been married 26 years today… Miss you #raji .. #happyvalentinesday,” she wrote.

Mandira Bedi’s life and career have seen many chapters. She broke barriers early on, becoming one of the first prominent female anchors in Indian cricket broadcasting during the 2003 and 2007 ICC World Cups. Her acting career began with the groundbreaking TV series ‘Shanti’ in the mid-90s. There she played one of the first strong female protagonists on Indian television.

She later appeared in major serials like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, and ‘Dushman’.

In cinema, she’s been part of films like ‘The Tashkent Files’ and ‘Saaho’, often choosing roles that defy stereotypes. Most recently, she appeared in the Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’ (2023), where she starred alongside actors R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan.