Mandira Bedi opens up about the sexism and tears behind her cricket World Cup role

Mandira Bedi, a well-known actor and television personality, has always been a trailblazer in her career. In the early 2000s, she made a bold transition from acting to sports broadcasting, taking on the role of a presenter during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

While it was a groundbreaking opportunity, Mandira recently shared that her experience in the beginning was far from easy.

In an emotional conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the ‘What Women Want’ show, Mandira opened up about the struggles she faced during her initial days on the job.

As one of the first women to be part of a cricket telecast, she encountered harsh scrutiny and sexist treatment from some of the cricketing legends she worked alongside.

“Now, there is space for women in cricket and sports telecasts everywhere, but when you are the first one to do it, people look at you with a magnifying glass,” Mandira Bedi said.

She explained how people often questioned her presence, wondering, “What the hell is she doing? Why is she discussing cricket?”

Despite the skepticism, Mandira’s role was clear. The channel had brought her on board to ask the questions that would resonate with the common viewer. Their goal was to attract a new audience, and Mandira was the fresh face they hoped would bring in those viewers.

However, the reality of her position was far more challenging than she had anticipated. “It was a hard one to begin with, because there was very little acceptance,” she admitted.

She recalled sitting on the panel with cricketing legends, trying to communicate in a language she wasn’t yet fluent in. “When you are sitting on the couch and watching a cricket match, it’s one thing. But with the cameras on you, you have to speak their language,” she explained.

The pressure of the job took a toll on Mandira Bedi. She revealed that she would cry after each live telecast, overwhelmed by the stress and self-doubt. “In the first week, I had so much excess baggage in my head. I was so worried and nervous,” she confessed.

When the red light of the camera turned on, she often found herself tongue-tied, doubting her place on the show. “I just wanted to be accepted, to be a part of the furniture,” Mandira said, admitting that she longed for the other panelists and the viewers to simply accept her.

Her struggles were compounded by the lack of respect she sometimes received from the cricketing legends. “I would ask them questions and they just stared at me,” Mandira shared. “They turned to the camera and answered whatever they wanted to answer, nothing connected to my question.”

This left her feeling disrespected and undermined, as her questions were often dismissed as unimportant.

However, things began to shift after an intervention from the channel. At the end of the first week, the network reached out to Mandira with words of encouragement. They reminded her that she had been chosen from a pool of a thousand women and that they believed she belonged there.

“You are not an analyst, expert, or a commentator. You are a presenter. Go out there and have fun, show them your personality,” they advised. This conversation was a turning point for Mandira.

With newfound confidence, Mandira returned to the show, determined to assert herself. She took a more direct approach, even challenging the cricketing legends when they ignored her questions.

“I asked the legend number one, ‘What do you think of the XYZ cricketer?’ He stared at me and answered something else on camera as usual. I said again, ‘But sir, you didn’t answer my question.’ It was a bold move, but it paid off.

One of the most memorable moments for Mandira came when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a cricket legend and father-in-law to Kareena Kapoor Khan, treated her with the utmost respect. She fondly recalled how he approached her during the semi-finals and finals of the World Cup.

“When he met me for the first time, he shook my hand and said, ‘So you are the Mandira Bedi everyone is talking about,’” she shared with Kareena. That simple, respectful gesture made Mandira feel special and validated, marking a high point in her journey.