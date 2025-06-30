Poonam Dhillon reveals untold stories from the RK Studios and Rishi Kapoor’s home

Even though Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, his presence still lingers, in unforgettable performances, timeless songs, and the hearts of his admirers. Recently, actress Poonam Dhillon opened up about her memories with the late actor, painting a heartfelt picture of the man behind the screen.

In a chat with ANI, Poonam Dhillon revisited the old days, reminiscing about working with Rishi Kapoor, fondly known as “Chintu” in the industry.

According to Poonam Dhillon, Rishi Kapoor brought an emotional depth to his songs that few could replicate. “He was probably the only actor who could sing a sad song with a smile,” she said. And it wasn’t a cheerful smile, it was a smile tinged with sorrow, subtle but powerful. “You could feel the pain, even when he smiled,” she added, noting that this trait reminded her of Raj Kapoor too, who had a similar ability to emote in layers.

She continued, “He made you feel things just through his expressions, especially in songs. That look he gave while lip-syncing, it wasn’t just acting. It felt like the song belonged to him.”

But Poonam’s recollections weren’t just limited to the sets and performances. She also shared delightful anecdotes about the legendary Kapoor family’s hospitality, particularly during shoots at the iconic RK Studios.

According to her, meals at the Kapoor household were an event in themselves. “We used to be more excited about what was on the lunch menu than the actual shooting,” she laughed. “Be it Raj uncle, Dabboo, or Chintu, the whole family had a way of making you feel at home. Proper Punjabi khana—it was never going to be pizza, that’s for sure!”

One story that stood out was a moment of casual warmth between her and Rishi Kapoor at his home. “Neetu had made a plate for him and me. I told her not to serve too much dal, and before I knew it, Chintu reached out with his hand, scooped some dal, and said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take it.’ I was like, ‘Chintu! Who takes dal with their hand?’” she chuckled. “But that’s just how they were very informal, very real.”

Poonam and Rishi were a beloved on-screen pair in the 1980s, lighting up films like ‘Zamana’, ‘Biwi O Biwi’, ‘Ek Chadar Maili Si’, and ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’.