Mamta Kulkarni speaks about the eleven years of Modi government and the importance of sages in society

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The ceremony marked the final day of the three-day Pran Pratishtha celebrations which commenced on June 3.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, former actress Mamta Kulkarni was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government for such a well-organized event. She also expressed her intention to visit Ayodhya in the near future.

Mamta was asked about her views on the eleven years of Modi government and the importance received by the sages during the Modi tenure.

She told IANS, “India is the land of rishis. All the Vedas and other religious texts have been made available to us through rishis. This culture should be promoted to protect the dharma. If there is dharma, then the land of India will function in an organized manner. We humans will be able to survive only till the time there is dharma in the world, once adharma takes over, everything will be finished.”

Mamta recently made headlines after she was removed from the post of Mahamandaleshwar from the Kinnar Akhada. The reason behind the decision was her former link to the world of cinema and an alleged past related to the world of crime.

Days after announcing her resignation from the Kinnar Akada , she rejoined it on 10th February 2025. She went on to explain her decision, stating that she had resigned from the Kinnar Akhada in an emotional moment. However, after reflecting on it, she decided to rejoin in order to continue serving Sanatan Dharma

For the unversed Mamta Kulkarni was a well known Bollywood actress during 90s. She has acted in films like ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Beqabu’, ‘Aashiq Awara’ and many more.