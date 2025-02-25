Himesh Reshammiya on ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ & his big break

Music composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya recently joined Farah Khan on her YouTube vlog for a candid and fun-filled episode.

Along with his wife, Sonia Kapoor, and filmmaker Sajid Khan, the group cooked up some delicious Paneer Sizzlers while reminiscing about the past.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Himesh Reshammiya took a trip down memory lane, recalling a defining moment in his early career. He shared how Aamir Khan’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ played a crucial role in earning his father’s trust.

Advertisement

“I attended the film’s trial in 1988, and while many doubted its success, I told my dad it would break records. When it became a blockbuster, he finally believed in me and gave me money to produce a TV series,” he said.

Himesh also spoke about his near-collaboration with Aamir Khan. His father was initially set to sign Aamir for a film, but when things didn’t work out, they turned to Salman Khan instead. That meeting changed the course of his career.

“Salman Bhai remembered my music, and though our film never materialized, he got me a song in ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’,” he shared. Creating a title track for a phrase already immortalized by ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ was no easy task, but the song became a massive hit. “That break changed everything. I was a producer first, but Salman Bhai’s support pushed me into music,” he added.

On the professional front, Himesh last appeared in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’, which hit theaters on February 7, 2025.