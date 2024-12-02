Mallika Sherawat brings ‘Baywatch’ glam to the beach

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat brought a splash of nostalgia with her recent Instagram post, giving her followers a slice of “Baywatch” glam. In a slow-motion video that’s equal parts cinematic and playful, the actress can be seen jogging through shallow beach waters, reminiscent of the iconic lifeguard scenes from the legendary TV series.

Draped in a bold red cover-up over a bikini, Mallika’s effortless beach style and sunlit charm took center stage. The video, paired with the unmistakable “Baywatch” theme song, showcased her fun and glamorous side.

“That’s just how I roll,” she captioned the post, tagging it with hashtags like #beachglam and #cinematicvibes.

“Baywatch,” a cultural phenomenon from 1989 to 2001, followed the lives of lifeguards tackling challenges on California’s beaches and later in Hawaii. Its ensemble cast, including David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, became household names.

The franchise even made a big-screen comeback in 2017 with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

For Mallika Sherawat, this post adds to her reputation for embracing bold and confident aesthetics. The actress, who began her film career in 2002 with ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, rose to fame in 2004. Her romantic thriller ‘Murder’ still remains in memories of fans. Her fearless performances and bold screen presence quickly earned her the label of a Bollywood sex symbol.

Over the years, Mallika has balanced her Bollywood career with international projects. She has starred in films like ‘Hisss’ and ‘Politics of Love’. Her Bollywood credits span a variety of genres, from romantic comedies like ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ to laugh riots such as ‘Welcome’.

Though her most recent appearance was in the quirky ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Mallika remains a figure who knows how to make waves—be it on screen or with her off-screen persona.