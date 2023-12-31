Malaika Arora shares year-end bliss with son Arhaan Khan

In a heartwarming departure from the glitz and glamour of the Bollywood world, Malaika Arora recently shared a touching glimpse into her personal life as she bid farewell to the year. The 50-year-old actress, renowned for her elegance and style, took to Instagram to unveil a rare, candid moment with her son, Arhaan Khan, whom she fondly refers to as her ‘forever best friend’ and ‘support system.’

The shared photograph captures a mother-son duo reveling in a moment of pure joy. Malaika, donned in an olive green velvet jacket, leans affectionately on Arhaan. Meanwhile, Arhaan exudes a relaxed vibe in a white tee shirt paired with a vibrant red jacket. He wears a tall Christmas hat, perfectly encapsulating the festive spirit.

The duo’s infectious laughter and genuine camaraderie shine through in the image, offering a refreshing glimpse into the personal life of the Bollywood icon. In her heartfelt caption, Malaika expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her son, labeling him her ‘forever’ and her ‘foodie,’ signifying the deep bond they share. This rare display of familial warmth resonated with fans and peers alike.

The post garnered attention and affectionate responses from Malaika’s celebrity circle. Twinkle Khanna and Pulkit Samrat showered the post with red heart emojis, acknowledging the genuine emotions captured in the photograph. Amrita Arora, Malaika’s sister, also chimed in with a sweet comment, referring to the mother-son duo as her ‘loves.’

Not stopping at the photo, Malaika shared a thought-provoking message on her Instagram Stories. The note emphasized the transformative power of distancing oneself from negativity. Malaika hinted at her commitment to maintaining a positive outlook as the year drew to a close.

Adding a delightful touch to the celebrations, Malaika expressed gratitude for a pre-New Year treat, a tempting cake, courtesy of the talented chef Harshita. The gesture not only showcased the actress’s appreciation for culinary delights but also hinted at the anticipation of good things to come in the approaching year.

In a world often characterized by glitz and glamour, Malaika Arora’s year-end revelation resonates as a genuine celebration. She celebrates her family, love, and positivity, setting a heartwarming tone as the curtains draw on 2023.