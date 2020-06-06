Malaika Arora is among those top notch celebs who maintains a separate fanbase on social media. She is an avid social media user and keeps on treating her fans with the latest happenings of her life.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvan, taking a dig at their fashion sense during their childhood. Both the boys are seen wearing printed hairbands in the picture.

Malaika shared it with the caption that reads, “Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 … were u goin for badassss??? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyouboth (sic).”

Nirvan’s mother and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan also commented in sarcasm, “They need an award.” However, Arhaan, who is now 17, couldn’t get the joke and asked, “why”.

Malaika’s fans and friends also laughed over the post.

Earlier, the actress shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with sister Amrita Arora. In the picture, the sisters can be seen posing in style and smiling for the camera.

It seems like Malaika is feeling nostalgic about the good old times. Currently, she is in home quarantine and keeps on giving glimpse of her lockdown routine.