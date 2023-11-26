Mahesh Bhatt Hails Ranbir Kapoor as “World’s Best Father”

Mahesh Bhatt, the renowned filmmaker and father of Alia Bhatt, recently showered praise on his son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, dubbing him the ‘best father ever.’ In a heartfelt video message, Bhatt expressed his admiration for Ranbir, emphasizing the actor’s role as a father to their daughter, Raha.

In the emotional clip, Mahesh Bhatt, known for his cinematic prowess, referred to Alia as a miracle and acknowledged her belief that Ranbir is among the finest actors in the country. However, Bhatt added a personal touch by asserting his conviction that Ranbir transcends this title, being the world’s best father. He painted a vivid picture of the profound love and warmth Ranbir exudes when he looks at Raha, a sight Bhatt wished others could witness.

Recalling a poignant sentiment from Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, Bhatt shared her words affirming, “Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se” (The kind of love Ranbir has for Raha is akin to a mother’s love for her daughters). This acknowledgment from Neetu Kapoor underscored the depth of Ranbir’s paternal affection.

In a moment of pride and sincerity, Mahesh Bhatt concluded by expressing his immense pride in having Ranbir as a son-in-law. The veteran filmmaker openly declared, “I’m proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir,” cementing his appreciation for Ranbir’s qualities beyond the realm of cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor, visibly moved by his father-in-law’s heartfelt words, admitted that Mahesh Bhatt had never directly conveyed such sentiments to him before. Gratefully acknowledging the sincerity of the message, Ranbir humorously remarked, “Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main” (I have been passed by my father-in-law), indicating a newfound sense of validation and acceptance within the family.

This candid exchange between Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor provided a rare glimpse into the personal dynamics of the Kapoor-Bhatt family, highlighting the genuine warmth and affection that binds them together.