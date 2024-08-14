Madhur Bhandarkar plans ‘Fashion 2’ exploring fashion’s evolution

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently revealed his plans for the sequel to the superhit film ‘Fashion’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. During his interview with Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Heroine’ director revealed the potential format of the sequel as he disclosed the details about the storyline of the planned project.

During the interview, Bhandarkar revealed that he wishes to produce a film or series sequel to the 2008 hit, focusing on the present-day scenario of the modelling industry. The filmmaker, who is renowned for making films focusing on the authentic encapsulation of society’s various facets, has expressed the desire to capture the diminishing prominence of supermodels in an age governed by social media. The filmmaker highlighted the ongoing practice where film stars have become showstoppers and influencers have become models.

When probed if Madhur Bhandarkar is eying a sequel to his award-winning film, he revealed, “I feel Fashion has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it also is apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting. Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through Fashion 2 – where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects.”

Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’ starred Priyanka Chopra as the protagonist with Kangana Ranaut, Mughda Godse, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan, Kitu Gidwani and others playing pivotal roles in the movie. For the film, Priyanka Chopra won the National Film Award for Best Female Actor while Kangana Ranaut bagged the award for the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category. ‘Fashion’ outlined the story of a small-town girl becoming a supermodel, as the movie presented the dark side of the glamour industry. The film was admired by both viewers and critics alike for its performances, storyline, and soulful soundtrack.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s last directorial was the 2022 film, ‘Babli Bouncer’ starring Tamannaah Bhatia.