Lara Dutta celebrates Maha Shivratri at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu

Lara Dutta Bhupathi recently ticked off a long-cherished dream on the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri, as the actress marked the auspicious day with a spiritual journey to Nepal’s revered Pashupatinath Temple.

Taking to social media, Lara shared a heartfelt post expressing her gratitude. She posted a video capturing the serene atmosphere of her visit and wrote, “I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath temple, Nepal. Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me. Jai Bholenath!!!!”

Lara Dutta visits Pashupatinath temple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

In the video, the former Miss Universe is seen walking into the temple premises, surrounded by her team. Dressed traditionally, she took in the spiritual essence of the place. She even paused for pictures with fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

Lara’s celebration was part of a larger wave of Maha Shivratri festivities in Bollywood. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn, extended their wishes on social media, sharing messages of devotion and positivity.

On the professional front, Lara last appeared in the gripping war drama ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’. The series, featuring Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna, delves into the Pulwama terror attack and India’s retaliatory airstrike, bringing to life a significant chapter in recent history.

Up next, the actress is going to return to the big screen with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. It is the latest installment of the ‘Welcome’ franchise. Reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Lara will share the screen with an ensemble cast. That includes Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor.

This film marks her second collaboration with Akshay after ‘Bell Bottom’. And, fans are eager to see their on-screen chemistry once again.