Kriti Sanon Juggled ‘Crew’ and ‘Do Patti,’ working 17-hour days

Kriti Sanon has been on a whirlwind journey lately, and her dedication to her craft is nothing short of inspiring. Fresh off her National Award win, the actress is proving that success doesn’t come without hard work. Kriti Sanon has been juggling two major projects—’Crew’ and ‘Do Patti’—and her schedule is relentless, often pushing her to work 16-17 hours straight.

Kriti’s work ethic is what makes her stand out in the industry. She’s not only balancing two different roles but also two entirely different genres. ‘Crew’ sees her as an air hostess, while ‘Do Patti’ is a gripping thriller set in the scenic hills of North India. The latter is particularly special for her, as it marks her debut as a producer under her own banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ promises to be a game-changer for Kriti. It’s slated to release on Netflix in 2024 and features another powerhouse actress, Kajol, alongside her. The combination of these two leading ladies has already built immense anticipation around the film. This thriller is set to dive deep into mystery and intrigue, offering something fresh for audiences who have followed Kriti’s diverse career.

While ‘Do Patti’ is grabbing attention for being her production house’s first release, Kriti Sanon with role in ‘Crew’ is no less demanding. The actress has been known for her ability to take on challenging roles, from her portrayal of a surrogate mother in ‘Mimi’ to a robot in a sci-fi drama. Now, she’s seamlessly moving between these two films, showing just how versatile she is.